Radius extends telco reach in Ireland with Telcom purchase

Payment solutions provider Radius has acquired a majority stake in Dublin-based business telecoms provider Telcom, extending its island-wide reach in the sector and the integration of its expanding product portfolio. Financial terms were not revealed.

The investment marks Radius’ tenth telecoms acquisition in recent years and is its first major purchase in the Republic of Ireland.

Telcom was founded in 1999 and owns its own secure high-speed ISP core network, serving many of Ireland’s leading companies and brands, including Fyffes, Savills and Maxol.

Radius’ founder and CEO Bill Holmes said: “As old legacy telecommunications become depleted and the ISDN switch-off looms, the future lies in the migration of all voice and data telecommunications on high-speed ISP networks and together we are perfectly poised to take further advantage of this significant transition, helping businesses navigate the challenge by adding value and building capacity for future growth.”

Telcom founder and chief technology officer Liam Tully, said: “Radius’ vision is very much aligned with that of Telcom, and especially with the acceleration of digital transformation where businesses of all sizes will rely more and more on high speed, cost-effective and enterprise class fibre services. In line with the investment Telcom have made into our Core Network, this partnership with Radius allows us to achieve our ambitions for growth within the Irish and UK markets.”

