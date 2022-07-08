Rachel Pether on digital assets and the crypto crash A new mission to the moon and Meta tries its hand at real time translation Radio

This week crypto expert and Skybridge Capital senior adviser Rachel Pether explains the present and future of digital assets at a time being dubbed the ‘crypto winter’.

Also in the news we have a new mission to the moon, Meta takes on universal translation and WhatsApp makes an obvious choice.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

advertisement





For more from Rachel Pether visit RachelPether.com.