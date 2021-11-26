Quantum computing explained with ICHEC’s Dr Venkatesh Kannan

It’s Black Friday but are the promises of ‘special offers’ all they’re cracked up to be? Dusty investigates. Also, Niall meets Dr Venkatesh Kannan, technical director with the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) for a quick primer of all things quantum.

For more on the Irish Centre for High-End Computing visit https://www.ichec.ie