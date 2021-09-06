Qualtrics announces grand plan for EMEA with 1,000 new hires

Qualtrics has announced plans to hire 1,000 new employees across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) by 2024.

The leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category is investing in talent and scaling its operations across the region – including doubling the size of its new Dublin headquarters and bringing on key regional leaders– as businesses and governments increasingly turn to Qualtrics to help them deliver incredible customer, employee, brand, and product experiences.

“Organisations around the world are in the middle of an experience transformation – and there is a massive market and category opportunity ahead of us,” said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics. “We see this as some of the best organisations in the world – like Merck, Airbus and the Financial Times – are using Qualtrics to retain and engage their employees, and to find new customers and keep the ones they already have.”

“Experience data is becoming the most valuable data within an organisation, and Qualtrics has a 10-year head start in this market,” added Serafin. “The investments we’re making today will help us grow across EMEA, and ensure we continue to help our customers build their next great customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.”

The company plans to more than double its EMEA workforce in the next three years, with the company hiring across all of its major hubs – Dublin, London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Krakow – and across all functions, including sales, professional services engineering, operations, customer success, and marketing. The company’s expanded EMEA headquarters in Dublin will be completed by early 2022, doubling overall capacity and signalling a renewed commitment to the EMEA region following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To help our customers succeed in this age of experience transformation, Qualtrics is committed to continually investing in and expanding our local operations. Our continued growth has enabled us to be a critical partner to some of the region’s biggest brands as they design new employee experiences and ways to interact with customers,” said Stephanie Barton, managing director for Qualtrics in EMEA.

The expanded EMEA headquarters includes a brand-new research and development hub to drive product innovation in the region.

The redesigned Dublin headquarters is reflective of the company’s hybrid work model, with the company reimagining workspaces to meet new expectations and promote collaboration. New features to enhance the office experience include redesigned collaboration spaces and solo working areas, as well as a gym and wellness centre. In addition, the in-house pub – Dermot’s – will reopen with a brand-new outdoor terrace.

Across the region, Qualtrics is using its own XM software to understand what employees want in the new world of hybrid work and make data-driven decisions based on their evolving needs and the needs of the business. The feedback is shaping the company’s approach to redesigning meeting rooms, desk assignments, and collaboration spaces.

TechCentral Reporters

