Qualtrics to add 350 employees at Dublin office

Company marks five years in Ireland with significant expansion plan Print Print Trade

Qualtrics has announced the creation of 350 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin, bringing the total number of employees there to 600 within the next four years. The announcement was made by Qualtrics CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith (pictured) at an event marking the fifth anniversary of its European headquarters.

Addressing employees in the Dublin office this week, CEO and co-founder Ryan Smith said: “Five years ago, we started the European chapter of our story and it has surpassed every expectation we set back in 2013. We now work with over 1,500 organisations in EMEA and the success and growth of our business here is testament to the talent we have in Dublin.”

Simon O’Kane, managing director, Qualtrics EMEA, said: “As we continue our growth and enter an exciting new phase for Qualtrics in EMEA, we need more exceptional people in our sales, support and technical teams in Dublin.

“It’s an exciting time to join with plenty of opportunities for people to grow, take on new responsibilities and develop their careers at one of the world’s fastest growing technology companies.”

Co-founded by CEO Ryan Smith in 2002, Qualtrics employs more than 1,900 people. Ireland was Qualtrics’ first international office and the company now operates offices in nine countries on four continents.

Qualtrics has been supported by IDA Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters