Qualcomm targets net-zero emissions by 2040

The firm plans to meet its sustainability target through three long-term goals

Qualcomm has announced plans to achieve net-zero Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040.

The company also pledged to support Business Ambition for 1.5°C, a campaign led by Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in partnership with the UN Global Compact and We Mean Business coalition.

Qualcomm’s ambitious sustainability plans complement its existing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal, including interim 2030 science-based emissions reduction targets across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

“Our net-zero goal and commitment to SBTi reflects our belief that environmental sustainability is absolutely imperative, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from Qualcomm and other corporate citizens,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer at Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm has set three long-term goals to reduce GHG emissions: reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030; cut absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030; and reach net-zero global emissions for Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2040.

The firm has already taken steps to meet these long-term goals by opting for 100% renewable energy at its San Diego headquarters.

In line with its strategy, Qualcomm will transition to renewable energy via long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), decarbonise its operations, and use a minimum amount of renewable energy credits (RECs) and carbon offsets for residual emissions.

Qualcomm also underscored the economic and sustainability benefits of 5G, stating its increased adoption could reduce GHG emissions by 374 million metric tons, which is equivalent to taking 81 million passenger vehicles off US roads for a year.

“5G technologies and products will be instrumental in driving an environmentally sustainable future. We’re working with our partners and customers to reduce emissions footprints, conserve resources and harness the sustainability benefits of 5G globally,” added Amon.

