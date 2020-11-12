Qualcomm commits to Cork City with four-year expansion plan

Chip maker seeks world-class talent for research and development facility Print Print Trade

Qualcomm Technologies is to establish a research and development facility in Cork City.

The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.

The project, which is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland significantly enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s strong reputation in microelectronics.

advertisement





Ajay Bawale, VP, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, said: “We are excited about the new workplace in Penrose Dock. Not only are the offices state of the art, but they also have specially purposed and designed labs to enable continued ground-breaking security and validation work.”

Paul Kelleher, senrior director, engineering for QT Technologies Ireland Limited and the site lead for the new facilities in Cork, added: “This city centre location will help us to attract the world-class engineering talent needed to fuel our continued success.”

Qualcomm Technologies’ local affiliate moved into the new facility at Penrose Dock in October and is recruiting for roles in the ASIC areas of digital, analogue, machine learning, automotive, CAD, automation, system validation, advanced design and software engineering using leading-edge technologies to work on the next generation of ASIC Chips.

TechCentral Reporters