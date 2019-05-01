Qpercom named winner of e-assessment award

NUIG spin-out wins award for clinical assessment software

NUI Galway spin-out Qpercom was named winner of best use of summative assessment at the 2019 e-Assessment Association Awards.

Summative assessment examines the outcomes of courses and stands between the student and their accreditation. Ten years ago, Qpercom’s Observe software solution was created at NUIG to digitise the objective structured Cclinical examination (OSCE) that was used in healthcare education to assess clinical skills of students. Until then, OSCE was manually corrected and analysed, which was not only time consuming, but costly.

In clinical practice, a person may only get one opportunity to make a decision. There is no space for error. Today, thousands of clinical assessments are measured in universities around the world using Observe.

The association celebrates advancements in e-assessment across all sectors. Winners were chosen by a panel of highly experienced international experts.

Dr Thomas Kropmans, CEO of Qpercom and senior lecturer in medical informatics & education at NUI Galway, said: “We have supplied Observe to universities worldwide for over ten years, with thousands of students and their examiners benefiting from the technology.

“Receiving the best use of summative assessment award with international recognition from this calibre of assessment providers is the icing on the cake for us. Qpercom’s advanced assessment solutions provides detailed psychometric analysis. Our work allows educators to make reliable decisions of who should pass or fail. These decisions are backed up by embedding the standard error of measurement, which should be incorporated in any kind of robust assessment.

“Observe assesses our future clinicians and nothing is more critical than assessing life and death situations. We incorporate best practices in quality assurance in our software. Our mission to advance assessment will continue, and we are grateful for this recognition of the direction of our work by the e-Assessment Association.”

Qpercom originated from its school of medicine in 2008. The company provides advanced assessment software solutions to universities all around the world.

TechCentral Reporters