PwC, Palo Alto Networks boost cybersecurity defences with managed services collaboration

PwC Ireland and Palo Alto Networks have announced a partnership offering enhanced cybersecurity services. The collaboration will give clients state-of-the-art managed threat searching, protection, detection and response service with 24/7 coverage, with alert management and investigation, and incident response.

The partnership combines PwC’s managed detection and response (MDR) services – Managed Cyber Defence – with Cortex XDR run by Palo Alto Networks.

Built to cater for organisations of any size in any industry, PwC’s Managed Cyber Defence reduces response times from what typically takes days to minutes, minimising the likelihood of an emerging threat incidence or breach.

Cortex XDR integrates data from across a digital domain and accelerates investigations so cyber attacks can be stopped before the damage is done. It is the industry’s first extended detection and response platform that runs on integrated network, cloud and third-party data to reduce noise and focus on real threats.

Pat Moran, PwC Ireland cyber leader said: “PwC’s recent Economic Crime Survey revealed that the incidence of cybercrime in Ireland is double that experienced by global firms – with Ireland at: 69% and the global rate at 34%. Furthermore, according to PwC recent research, 67% of Irish CEOs believe that the shift towards remote working as a result of the pandemic is here to stay.

“All of these trends leave many businesses more vulnerable than ever to cyberattacks because they are less able to respond and recover remotely. This new partnership is significant for PwC Ireland because it allows us to enhance our cyber security offering to clients peace of mind as they enhance their security capabilities and protections.”

He continued: “Using our in-depth knowledge of cyber challenges, we have meticulously created a service offering to address our clients’ pain points. We are excited to work with Palo Alto Networks as the market demands new ways to do detection and response.”

Shailesh Rao, senior vice president for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks, said: “More and more customers have validated PwC’s service over the last year in detecting and responding to cyberattacks. The combination of advisory services, analytics, and modern, AI-driven detection and response capabilities and metrics is made possible by our unmatched joint Cortex XDR and MDR service offering.”

TechCentral Reporters