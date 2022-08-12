PwC Ireland, Alteryx join forces to accelerate digital transformation Combines Alteryx's analytics, data science and process automation platform with PwC’s digital transformation experience Trade

PwC Ireland and Alteryx are bringing together advanced analytics and data science with PwC’s services and technologies to accelerate digital transformation in organisations in Ireland and across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as well as more than 20 other territories around the world.

The partnership is an expansion of the Global Elite Partnership between Alteryx and the PwC network including the EU, US and other territories. It combines Alteryx’s analytics, data science and process automation platform with PwC’s digital transformation experience helping businesses automate intelligence to create faster insights.

“We are seeing increased demand from businesses wanting to help their employees adapt to the digital age enabling their people to lead the transformation,” said PwC Ireland’s tax technology and transformation leader, Johnny Wickham. “Alteryx’s powerful combination of advanced self-service automated analytics and PwC’s digital transformation experience and global market reach empowers our clients to capitalise on what their data is telling them.”

“We pride ourselves in helping companies harness the power of their data, transform how they operate, develop and execute their own digital transformation strategy and improve the digital acumen of their workforce. This partnership enables us do just that.”

Barb Huelskamp, senior vice president, global partners and alliances, Alteryx, said: “We are excited to have PwC Ireland as our global elite partner combining their deep industry knowledge with the power of our trusted automated analytic capabilities to accelerate digital transformation for their customers. With data driven insights at the heart of decision making, this partnership underpins the transformation needed for companies to become even more competitive, especially as they do business internationally.”

