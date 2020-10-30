Pure Telecom spreads high-speed connectivity through Enet Dedicated Internet Access

Pure Telecom is increasingly deploying Enet’s Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) product to provide Irish businesses with private, high-speed Internet access.

Enet’s DIA product removes the need to share internet access with other users and eliminates network congestion. With access to a wide range of bandwidths up to 10Gb/s, the service is suitable for businesses of all sizes seeking to establish a high performance, reliable connection to the Internet to ensure high-quality file transfer, video conferencing and VoIP experience.

“Businesses of all sizes are increasingly reliant on high-speed, efficient Internet access to carry out a range of everyday tasks, from hosting video conferences to transferring critical data and information,” said Jonathan Long, head of operations, Pure Telecom. “DIA provides our customers with fast, hassle-free access to the Internet and the peace of mind that these tasks can be carried out smoothly and reliably.”

“At Enet, our continued focus is on creating value for our customers,” said Cormac Ryan, sales director at Enet. “Our DIA product allows us to provide Irish and International carriers with a dedicated connection option to premises nationwide, and we’re delighted that the Digital Office Centre Swords have been able to avail of it, through Pure Telecom, in order to provide their clients with high-quality IT and telecoms services.”

TechCentral Reporters