Pure Telecom signs €12m deal to deliver Siro broadband

Deal with Enet will give telco access to 242,000 potential premises on FTTH network Print Print Trade

Pure Telecom has announced a deal worth up to €12 million with open access network provider Enet granting access to Siro’s infrastructure. Pure Telecom can offer high-speed broadband to 242,000 potential premises in regional towns across Ireland.

Delivering speeds of up to 1Gb/s, this deal will drive further competition in the broadband market by giving Pure Telecom access to additional locations served by Siro’s fibre-to-the-home network.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom, said: “Demand for high-speed Internet connections for consumers and businesses in rural and urban areas is at an all-time high. As a national service provider, we offer the best possible connection for every single customer in Ireland. This deal significantly increases the number of customers we can provide ultra-fast and reliable broadband to and gives customers a wider range of internet speeds that they can choose from for their specific needs.

David Eyre, chief commercial officer, Enet, said: “We have made massive efforts to support retail service providers in the provision of superfast broadband to end users. Underpinning this, Enet has made a multi-million-euro investment in the development of an automated software platform that aggregates Enet’s own network as well as third party infrastructure.

“The new platform supports retail service providers in the provision of superfast broadband to end users, ensuring consumers have access to more choice, better reliability and faster broadband speeds.”

Ronan Whelan, chief commercial officer, Siro, said: “Siro’s network delivers the most powerful full fibre broadband in Ireland. This latest agreement highlights how Siro is driving competition in the broadband market and helping to reverse the digital divide in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters