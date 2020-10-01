Pure Telecom signs €10m broadband deal with BT Ireland

Deal will give Pure Telecom access to 338,000 Siro premises across Ireland Print Print Trade

Pure Telecom has signed a €10 million deal with BT Ireland, allowing the high-speed broadband and telecoms provider to further expand its reach.

Under the deal, Pure Telecom will be provided access to Siro’s nationwide high-speed fibre broadband network, consisting of 338,000 premises across Ireland.

Through the strategic partnerships, Pure Telecom will be able to access existing and new broadband infrastructure across Ireland, enabling it to bring high-speed broadband to rural and urban premises as soon as it becomes available.

advertisement





It has been agreed that BT will provide Pure Telecom with a comprehensive managed service, that will help bring its Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) product offering to the market. The service, which offers speeds of 1Gb/s, will be made available across Ireland at every location where there are FTTP is available.

“At Pure Telecom, we are consistently striving to get more people and businesses access to high-speed broadband,” said Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom. “Too many homes and businesses in Ireland still don’t have fast internet access and it is detrimental to our society and economy – particularly at a time when everyone has been advised to work from home where possible.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Pure Telecom has experienced a 30% increase in demand for its broadband services.

“We have observed a significant increase in demand for our services since Covid-19 restrictions were introduced and we expect these to have a permanent impact on how people work and where,” said Connell. “It has therefore never been more important for people to have the high-speed connectivity they need to work productively from their homes.

“By partnering with BT, we will be one of the first providers to offer high-speed broadband to Irish towns and villages who previously didn’t have access. Siro has been very proactive in its rollout of 100% fibre optic technology and we look forward to being able to offer it to even more customers.”

TechCentral Reporters