PublicRelay to expand its presence in Cavan with 10 jobs

US communications, analytics, and advisory firm PublicRelay plans to increase its local presence in Cavan taking additional workspace to accommodate expanding teams.

On the back of a recent recruitment drive in Ireland and globally, the company confirmed it has secured the entire top floor at Cavan Digital Hub coinciding with a return to office as part of a hybrid working strategy. Cavan Digital Hub is a premium workspace in Cavan town that provides co-working and private office accommodation.

An IDA client company, PublicRelay opened its second Irish office in Cavan in November 2019 with just two staff. Numbers have grown to 17 since then with plans to recruit a further 10 over the coming months.

“The sky really is the limit for PublicRelay as they expand into our top floor space,” commented Leanne Connell, manager, Cavan Digital Hub. “They have been a fantastic client since we opened our doors in 2019. The announcement by the company shows their commitment to Cavan and Ireland and is an endorsement of the superb facilities and workspace we have at Cavan Digital Hub.”

“We are excited to be scaling up in Cavan with the continued support of IDA Ireland, Cavan County Council and the team at Cavan Digital Hub,” said Karl Finn, director of Irish operations. “Cavan is a great location and the facilities at the Hub and the support of the Hub’s management have enabled us to focus on growing our team here. We have been fortunate to attract some great talent and they have been instrumental to our success in the region. I’m very confident that our current recruitment campaign will be just as successful.”

“As we have a 24/7/365 operation here, our set up means we can accommodate PublicRelay’s transatlantic time schedule”, added Connell. “Our flexible licence agreements, turnkey offices, and modern workspaces suit their way of working in terms of their organisation’s culture and desire to scale quickly.”

“This further investment by PublicRelay is in line with IDA Ireland’s strategy of securing investments in regional locations and on working with companies to expand their operations and develop second sites in regional locations across Ireland,” commented James Boyle, business and relationship manager, North-East Region, IDA Ireland. “This expansion is excellent news for Cavan and the wider North-East region.”

In addition to the company’s presence in Cavan Digital Hub, PublicRelay has an office in Dublin, a corporate head-office in Tysons, Virginia and satellite operations in Boston, Massachusetts, Portland Oregon, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chairperson of Cavan Digital Hub Board, Brendan Jennings, director of service for economic development in Cavan County Council, welcomed PublicRelay’s announcement saying the Board are delighted to support PublicRelay in realising their expansion plans in Cavan Digital Hub and County Cavan. “PublicRelay are a fantastic example of how a global company can scale and grow in our region and attract highly skilled individuals to work in our county.”

