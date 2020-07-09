Public consultation on remote working guidelines launched

The Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation has launched a public consultation on the updated guidelines for remote working. This follows the department’s recent publication of guidance for employers and employees on working remotely in the context of Covid-19.

The Remote Work in Ireland report, which was published at the end of 2019, looked at the prevalence and types of remote working solutions, the attitudes towards them and the factors that influenced employees and employers when considering remote working.

However, the department has acknowledged that much has changed since the publication of the report. Amid the Covid-19 crisis, those who can work from home have been encouraged to do so, resulting in unprecedented numbers of people remote working, many for the first time.

As such, the department published Guidance for Working Remotely during Covid-19 online, and has put out a call for employers and employees to offer feedback on the report.

“The government wants remote working and home working to become part of the new normal,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar. “If done right, the benefits will be huge; reduced business costs, better work-life balance especially for parents, less traffic, fewer greenhouse gas emissions and time saved on the commute.

“There are also real benefits for rural Ireland with many more people able to work for big companies and public bodies from home or from remote working hubs. This will mean an increased local spend. And, of course, it’s not an either or. For some a mix of working remotely and from their base will become the new way of doing things.

“I encourage employers and employees alike to engage with this consultation and make their views known on the guidance they need to fully embrace remote work.”

