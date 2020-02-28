Prof Laoise McNamara at Ireland’s Edge

Emerging technology at Ireland's Edge, and the news of the week Print Print Radio

Ahead of this week’s Ireland’s Edge event in Ballina, Niall Kitson meets NUI Galway’s Prof Laoise McNamara to talk about what materials science can contribute to the world of medicine.

Back in the Dusty gives his 2c on the value of personal data.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

For more on Ireland’s Edge visit https://www.irelandsedge.net/.