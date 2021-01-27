Prof Dimitra Psychogiou joins UCC and Tyndall National Institute

Appointment will help Ireland become a European leader for wireless communications Print Print Life

University College Cork (UCC) and Tyndall National Institute (Tyndall) have announced the appointment of Prof Dimitra Psychogiou to the position of professor of RF microwave communications in the school of engineering.

A global expert in RF front-end technologies, Prof Psychogiou will also assume the role of head of group for advanced radio frequency (RF) technologies at the Tyndall National Institute, where she will undertake internationally-leading research at the Microelectronics Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI).

“I am thrilled to have been appointed to this position at such a highly regarded university and research institute,” said Prof Psychogiou. “I look forward to inspiring future generations through my professorship and to continuing my work into future technologies that will enhance communications. I am also very excited to have an opportunity to lead and develop a new world class team at Tyndall National Institute working on cutting edge research in wireless and satellite communications systems here in Ireland. Tyndall is behind some of Europe’s most advanced research, and Ireland also has a strong microelectronic sector that I hope to work with.”

Interim UCC President Prof John O’Halloran at University College Cork said Prof Psychogiou “is an inspirational leader in STEM that fulfils a critical need in the ambitious research strategy of the University and Tyndall, where wireless communications is a critical enabler for many aspects of modern life, and her specialist skills will drive forward an exciting research agenda that is of relevance to Ireland’s strengths.

“Her passion in encouraging young people, especially women, to pursue careers in engineering and research is also critical to Ireland. Electronic and microelectronic engineering companies are a major supporter of our industrial base, particularly in the Cork region, and the sector’s growth is being limited by the supply of professionally qualified engineers the industry needs. It also would benefit immensely from increased diversity”.

advertisement





Prof William Scanlon, CEO of Tyndall National Institute, added: “Professor Psychogiou will lead a team of researchers at Tyndall in developing ground-breaking wireless communications technologies. Dimitra’s appointment will help us realise our Tyndall 2025 strategy for research excellence and ambitious growth, and she will help move Ireland from its current position as a strong innovator on the European Innovation Scoreboard to being an innovation leader, which is one of our main ambitions.”

TechCentral Reporters