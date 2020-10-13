Prof Colin Hill receives UCC career achievement research award

Prof Colin Hill’s internationally acclaimed research on developing new natural antimicrobials has been recognised through UCC’s career achievement research award, which celebrates researchers who have pushed boundaries, enhanced knowledge and raiised the national and international profile of University College Cork.

Prof Hill has published more than 570 research articles and has been recognised by Clarivate as one of the top 1% of researchers globally in 2-18 and 2019. He is an inventor on 23 patents and his research findings were the basis of a spin-out company, Artugen Therapeutics.

During his career to date, Prof Hill has secured over €25 million worth of research funding, in individual grants and as a co-principal investigator in the APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre. He has supervised 55 PhD students and 28 MSc students to date and is currently supervising 10 PhD students, and 2 MSc students at the School of Microbiology.

Prof Hill has pioneered the discovery, fundamental characterisation and application of bacteriocins, a class of anti-microbials that kill bacteria and which have applications in treating infections such as Clostridium difficile, Listeria monocytogenes and Pseudomonas in humans and mastitis in cattle. He has also contributed significantly to the field of human viruses, looking at how the population of viruses changes over time in healthy people and people with inflammatory bowel disease. His group has also successfully performed phage therapy.

Together with his collaborators at APC Microbiome Ireland, Prof Hill is exploiting these anti-microbials and bacteriophage to enhance food safety and to sculpt, manipulate and modulate microbiomes from human and animal sources for enhanced health outcomes.

Prof Hill is a member of the Royal Irish Academy, a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and has served as President of the International Scientific Association for Prebiotics & Probiotics. He received the Elie Metchnikoff IDF International Prize in Microbiology in 2010.

