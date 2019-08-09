Previewing Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10

Unpacking the latest flagship smartphones Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty give their first impressions of the new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+. In other news, the National Broadband Plan comes under renewed scrutiny, Facebook and eBay are in trouble over fake reviews and HBO ditches algorithms in favour of human recommendations.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.