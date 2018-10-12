Previewing DojoCon and getting immersed in VR with David Whelan

CoderDojo goes global and getting real with virtual reality Print Print Radio

This week we preview the global coders conference DojoCon taking place in Kilkenny with organising committee member John Leamy. We also sit down with Immersive VR Education co-founder David Whelan to talk about recreating the Apollo mission, getting in early with Oculus, and why he thinks now is time to embrace mixed reality.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker, iHeartRadio or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.