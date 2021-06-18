Powering the new normal with Vertiv and Enel X

Electricity
Image: IDGNS

Smarter grids, smarter data centres and the rest of week's headlines

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

18 June 2021 | 0

On this week’s show Niall meets John Byrne from Enel X and Russ Barker from Vertiv to talk about how the electricity grid and data centres will handle the new normal of remote working.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

To learn how to make your company’s energy use more sustainable with smart grid enabling technology, visit vertiv.com/grid-support and enelx.com

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑