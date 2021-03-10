Pointy offers free devices to retailers to build their online presence

Providing retailers with a quick and easy to use solution to show their stock online Print Print Trade

Pointy from Google is offering free Pointy devices to small and medium retailers in Ireland, enabling them to display their in-store products online.

Irish retailers who connect with Pointy in the next six months will also get €100 ad credit to trial Pointy’s Product Ads feature.

Pointy works by creating a connection between physical stores and Google so that their products can appear in local Google search results, which can help attract shoppers in the surrounding area to the store.

advertisement





“Being visible online has become critical for brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the pandemic, but that can be a challenge for smaller retailers who may not have the resources to build and maintain an e-commerce platform,” said Mark Cummins, general manager, Pointy. “Pointy creates an online presence for these retailers automatically, to help them showcase their product offering.”

Irish shoppers are actively supporting local retailers, and 66% of people who shop local say they are doing so in a conscious effort to support local businesses. Displaying products on Google will help these retailers leverage current consumer sentiment and encourage more footfall to their stores, as consumers can see that the products they are searching for online can be bought locally.

“Pointy is an essential tool for businesses in Ireland,” said Lorraine Higgins, secretary general, Digital Business Ireland. “Helping online shoppers find the products they need in their area is a new way for businesses to connect with their customers and boost their visibility in an ever-competitive digital marketplace.”

To sign up retailers should visit: pointy.com/ireland

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?