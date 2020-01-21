PM Group announces €50,000 bursary for Old Bawn Community School

International project delivery specialists PM Group has announced a bursary for Old Bawn Community School in Tallaght worth €50,000.

The bursary is open to sixth year and transition year pupils over a four-year period to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and encourage them to pursue third level education.

The collaboration will include the provision of laptops for a selected group of leaving certificate students who move forward to STEM courses in third level education. Mentoring will also be provided for each student pursuing STEM related courses. As part of the collaboration, PM Group will also provide spaces on its TY Programme and internships for students looking to pursue engineering courses at third level.

“Technology and innovation are key drivers for our business and we are passionate about supporting and mentoring young talent, particularly in the STEM disciplines,” said Eileen Lee, operations manager, PM Group. “As we extend our corporate responsibility programme, it is fitting that we focus on our local community and, in particular, supporting the efforts of local students to pursue third level education.”

Ursula McCabe, principal of Old Bawn Community School, said: “We are very pleased to partner with PM Group in supporting our sixth year and TY students as they pursue third level education. I’m particularly delighted that PM Group has committed to providing mentoring and internship opportunities for our students over the next four years. This will be critically important for them as they transition from the school environment to third level education. This will help our students greatly and promote the STEM subjects in our school.”

Established in 1973, PM Group is an international, employee-owned organisation with 2,700 people operating in Europe, the US and Asia.

The company works in the design, construction management, commissioning and qualification of pharmaceutical, food, medtech, and data centre facilities.

Its Dublin office currently employs over 700 people.

TechCentral Reporters