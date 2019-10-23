Pluralsight Technology Index ranks most in-demand technologies

Ranks technologies used by software engineers, IT operations, information security, and data professionals

Pluralsight’s Technology Index will now rank the most in-demand technologies for IT operations, information security, and data professionals. The enterprise technology skills platform’s tool will provide a monthly snapshot of technologies, tools, languages, frameworks and certifications to better enable tech leaders and practitioners to keep up to date with technological innovations.

It has ranked the demand and growth rate of 850 languages, tools and frameworks for software developers, IT operations, information security and data professionals and draws from 23 billion data points across eight sources.

Top technologies for software developers

Legacy languages such as Javascript, Java, and HTML came out on top of Pluralsights ranking of the top ten software development languages. New languages such as Python, Android Development, PHP, and Git also entered the top ten.

“Software engineering teams face the challenge of maintaining expertise in core legacy languages such as JavaScript or C, while staying open to new technologies that enable them to create new products and services for their customers,” said Travis Kimmel, head of developer productivity at Pluralsight. “As software development languages, tools, and frameworks continuously evolve, engineers must find ways to stay informed on what’s new and keep pace with the speed of change.”

Svelte was the fastest growing software development language, followed by UiPath.

Most in-demand: Developer

JavaScript Java HTML Python C++ Android Development C C# PHP Git

Fastest growth rate: Developer

Svelte UiPath Microsoft Powerapps Fixie Microsoft Managed Services Engine Microsoft Flow Dart Automation Anywhere MobX .Net Core

Top technologies for data professionals

As data-intensive applications such as machine learning or AI have risen in demand, the need for data technologies in enterprise has intensified. R was the most in demand technology for data professionals, followed by Microsfoft SQL Server, while ADAMS had the fastest growth rate followed by webreadr.

James Aylward, head of learner at Pluralsight said: “Data is playing an increasingly important role for businesses looking to gain a competitive edge and as such, enterprises are investing heavily in technologies that enable machine learning, AI and analytics to get the insights and deliver the services they need to stay ahead.”

Most in-demand: Data

R Microsoft SQL Server MATLAB Google Analytics Tensorflow Microsoft Power BI Tableau SAS Pandas Apache Spark

Fastest growth rate: Data

ADAMS webreadr HPAT Plasticity Magnitude Amazon SageMaker Qlik Core Google Cloud DataProc Apache ORC Databricks Amazon Rekognition

Top technologies for IT operations professionals

IT Ops was also included in the index; it addresses the top enabling technologies for core IT operations, including digital transformation efforts like cloud migration. While operating systems such as Linux, Ubuntu, macOS, and Microsoft Windows dominate the list, technologies such as Docker and Amazon S3 demonstrate the growing importance of cloud computing in the enterprise.

“The speed of technology innovation is faster than ever before and technology leaders need to stay informed on the changing nature of enterprise tech in order to ensure they have sufficient resources to keep up with the pace of change,” said Walkingshaw.

Most in-demand: IT operations

Linux Ubuntu Microsoft Windows macOS HTTP Docker PowerShell TCP/IP Microsoft Office 365 Microsoft SharePoint

Fastest growth rate: IT operations

Exam 70-688 Microsoft Intune Azure App Service CompTIA Network+ VMWare Certified Associate Citrix CCA-V Azure Logic Apps AWS Certified DevOps Engineer CCIE Routing and Switching CCENT

Top technologies for information security professionals

As cyber-security threats continue to grow and data breaches become more common and costly, it is critical for enterprises to stay on top of the latest information security tools and technologies.

Walkingshaw said: “Security is a top of mind concern for all technology leaders, especially heads of security and CISO’s. As cyber threats evolve and adapt, enterprises must stay on top of the most relevant, up-to-date technologies to ensure that sensitive company and user data is protected from attacks and breaches.”

Most in-demand: Security

Kali Linux CISSP CloudFlare CompTIA Security+ Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) CISA OpenSSL OWASP JSON Web Tokens (JWT) Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE)

Fastest growth rate: Security

BriMor Labs Live Response Collection Scout2 PaloAlto Networks DNS Security Cyber Triage Amazon Inspector Checkmarx CxIAST Azure MFA Contrast Assess CloudFlare Chronicle Backstory

Commenting on the index, chief experience officer, Walkingshaw said: “The pace of technology change is faster than ever, and tech leaders are struggling to keep pace. We created the Technology Index to give organisations an effective and easy-to-use tool to better understand the direction and cadence of the latest enterprise tech innovations.

“Using the index, tech leaders can leverage independent data points to help inform their next tech investments and develop the skills their teams need.”

The full Pluralsight Technology Index can be found here.

TechCentral Reporters