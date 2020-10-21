PlanNet21’s acquires eCom Solutions

Purchase a third major deal in four years for Dublin-based solutions provider Print Print Trade

PlanNet21 has acquired eCom Solutions for an undisclosed sum. The deal brings combined total headcount at PlanNet21 to 140, though eCom will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity.

Founded in 1998, PlanNet21 is a privately-owned technology solutions provider, headquartered in Dublin with branch offices in Cork, Galway, Belfast and Edinburgh.

“Quite apart from greater market penetration, this deal also gives us access to a team of high-calibre engineering staff and a wider portfolio of industry-proven services, particularly around cloud and managed security,” said Peter Carroll, CEO, PlanNet21. “Our customer bases are very complementary with little overlap and this positions us very favourably to achieve our ambitious growth forecasts into the future.”

Sean Martin, CEO, eCom Solutions, said: “We’re very keen to exploit the service synergies that now exist between both organisations. PlanNet 21 is very strong in collaboration and unified communications. We’ve carved out a very successful business based on cybersecurity and on-site design and implementation services. These complementary skillsets will benefit existing and new customers across all industry verticals.”

ECom is a Fortinet Platinum partner and has been recognised as Fortinet’s most successful Irish enterprise security partner for three years in succession.

The eCom acquisition follows two other acquisitions by PlanNet21. Agile Networks was acquired in 2017, followed in 2019 with the business assets of Scotland’s Hutchinson Networks.

TechCentral Reporters