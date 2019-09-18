PFS scores prestigious European business award

Meath-based FinTech firm named UK business of the year Print Print Trade

Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) named business of the year in the UK at the 2019 European Business Awards. The FinTech firm will go on to represent the UK at the final stage of the competition in Poland this December.

From a pool of 2,750 businesses, PFS was selected as a national winner in its category. This is a second win for the company having scored the overall pan-European digital technology award at last years competition.

Adrian Tripp, CEO, European Business Awards, said: “This is a significant achievement and Prepaid Financial Services is an outstanding leader in its field. To be chosen as a national winner means it shows great innovation, ethics and success and is one of the best businesses in Europe.”

“This is another tremendous honour from the European Business Awards and is a credit to our hardworking team that we have been acknowledged as the Business of the Year in the UK,” said Noel Moran, CEO, PFS.

“As a previous overall winner, PFS understands the high regard that the awards have been held in for the past 12 years, not just in Europe but internationally. This time, over 120,000 businesses were considered from 33 countries and we are delighted to be an ambassador going into the finals for companies in the UK and the FinTech industry.”

The Meath-based company delivers payment technology solutions and e-money innovations.

TechCentral Reporters