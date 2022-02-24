Pexip launches new Enterprise Room Connector to future-proof video meetings Enhanced interoperability features reduce user complexity and provide an easy to join experience across multiple platforms and devices Pro

Global video conferencing software provider Pexip has launched a new version of its Enterprise Room Connector (ERC) with enhanced interoperability features to reduce user complexity and provide an easy to join experience across multiple platforms and devices.

Focused on simplifying video collaboration, the Pexip Enterprise Room Connector has everything a business needs to connect video conferencing rooms and make hosting and joining video meetings a pain-free experience. Offering true interoperability, as well as security and data control, the Pexip ERC can help organisations future-proof their video infrastructure through the ability to upgrade endpoints and modernise their existing hardware infrastructure.

“Workspaces have modernised over the last two years and most organisations now use multiple video collaboration solutions and hardware, such as Microsoft Teams or Google Meet, alongside their traditional video conferencing systems,” said Niall Doyle, Ireland country manager, Pexip. “Users also need to connect to various cloud base conferencing solutions, including Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, BlueJeans and Starleaf and each of these has a different joining experience.

“Unfortunately, this modernisation can bring challenges and meeting participants are wasting valuable time trying to join virtual meetings from systems that simply won’t work together. It is also often difficult for users to remember multiple joining workflows for different hardware configurations and meeting types.

“Our new Enterprise Room Connector addresses these challenges and helps to reduce user complexity. It also ensures that companies have all the tools available to join virtual meetings, independent of the individual participant’s device and preference. In addition to providing an easy join experience across multiple platforms and devices, the Enterprise Room Connector also supports the same security, privacy and data control for which Pexip is renowned.”

The Pexip ERC helps make meetings smarter by using Pexip’s AI-enhanced meeting experience. Adaptive Composition uses AI to optimally frame meeting participants and prioritise groups, delivering an immersive, relaxing meeting experience without any user action required.

Pexip’s Enhanced Room Management (ERM) provides one single management interface, which enables organisations to manage their video conferencing systems (room systems) in an easy, error-free way. From system monitoring to bulk provisioning of software upgrades, address books and branding profiles, it allows users to manage systems from one interface.

Uniting the widest variety of meeting solutions, Pexip’s ERC offers the following features on all deployment models:

Interoperability with Microsoft Teams and/or Google Meet

Control data

Meeting invitations through Outlook/Exchange for Teams and Google Calendar for Google Meet

Easy join experience: One-Touch Join into the meeting you need to be in

Video collaboration on any device (PC, Mac, Tablet, iPhone or android mobile devices and traditional video systems)

Immersive meeting experience – Adaptive Composition, AI-based solution provides real-time framing of the speaker for any endpoint

Custom branding for a personalised meeting experience

Call control and registrations for your Cisco (and Poly, coming soon) video endpoints

Improved Analytics and Insights (Pexip Control Centre)

Pexip’s newly released Enhanced Room Management functions

Focused on simplifying the video conference experience and breaking down the barriers that exist for organisations between collaboration platforms, Pexip’s approach is to create simple, effective video solutions that enable users to connect from any device at anytime from anywhere.

“Looking forward to the future of work,” Doyle continued, “delivering an outstanding user experience is more important than ever and Pexip will continue to focus on delivering products, solutions and services that support and enhance our customers’ productivity and workflows.”

For further information and to find out more about how the Pexip ERC can help your organisation visit: www.pexip.com/enterprise-room-connector