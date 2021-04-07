Peroptyx raises €1.7m in seed round

Peroptyx, a machine learning solutions provider that helps companies calibrate their AI systems with real-world human insight, has raised €1.7 million in seed funding led by Delta Partners in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland, the Western Development Commission and private investors.

The latest financing will power Peroptyx’s expansion plans, allowing the company to hire for several additional roles in data science, data quality, instructional design, software engineering, marketing, and global recruitment.

Founded in Mayo, Peroptyx’s platform connects customers with a global network of data evaluators and data scientists, helping build systems that better understand user intent.

The company expects to extend its existing market reach over the next 18 months, with ambitions to scale in 30 new markets across Africa, Asia and The Caribbean over the next three years.

Paul McBride, co-founder and managing director (pictured), said the investment would “help our team grow further over the next 18 months and enable us to expand beyond our current 20-market footprint. We operate on a global scale and with a level of transparency that reduces the risk for customers by addressing country-specific contractual, regulatory, security, and data privacy requirements in our platform.”

He continued: “Our global network of subject matter experts delivers data and insights at the scale required by machine learning systems to function effectively in both on-premise and cloud-based environments. We also plan on using this funding round as a means of boosting our operational capacity in these areas.

“Ireland is the best place in the world from which to build and scale a global network to meet this demand and, with our headquarters in Mayo, we believe it is the ideal place from which to power our global ambition.”

