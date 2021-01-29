Performing to the best of your ability

Winning runner
Image: Stockfresh

Good times for tech stocks with Apple and coaches with Actimet

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

29 January 2021 | 0

This week Niall and Dusty try to get their heads around the world of short selling and what it has to do with social media. We also meet Rory McGauran to talk about how athletes and coaches are bridging the Covid divide through the software platform Actimet.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑