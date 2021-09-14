PepTalk completes €1.2m funding round

PepTalk, the global team culture platform, has completed a €1.2 million funding round and has announced plans to hire an additional 15 roles across sales, marketing, and technology in the next 12 months.

Founded in 2017, the ‘culture tech’ company helps companies embed positive behaviours and habits designed to enhance team engagement and performance, especially in a hybrid work environment.

PepTalk has experienced significant growth in the last 12 months, doubling turnover, reaching more than 10,000 users, and establishing multi-year partnerships with clients including Linesight, Nitro (USA), PRL Group and Northern Trust.

The round was led by Haatch Ventures, a UK-based venture capital company, which has previously invested in Irish tech companies Buymie and Scurri.

PepTalk has more than 20 full-time employees now and expects to hire 15 additional members across sales, marketing, and technology over the next 12 months.

According to Gallup, globally only 32% of employees describe themselves as thriving. Similarly, Microsoft reported in their Work Trend Index that more than 40% of workers were considering leaving their employer this year.

All of the above has led to the emergence of technology to embed behaviours and habits now crucial to success. Research has shown that by improving employee engagement, organisations can achieve higher productivity, higher customer loyalty, lower employee turnover and higher profitability, among other positive business outcomes.

PepTalk CEO James Brogan, explained: “The world of work is at a crucial inflection point, with the hybrid model now emerging as the clear winner. Organisations must consider how they build trust, connection, and shared experiences in this environment. Hybrid culture needs to be built with much more proactivity and intentionality and that is where our platform is now essential. Ensuring those social behaviours are nudged and enabled wherever employees are based. This is a fundamental part of performance culture and will impact productivity if not addressed.”

Haatch co-founder Fred Soneya, added: “We believe the space PepTalk is in is incredibly exciting. There is now an increasing realisation of the correlation between employee engagement and organisational performance, and with hybrid working we expect this trend to continue. The PepTalk team is very impressive, they have a deep understanding of this space and have shown exceptional growth in recent months. They are really well-positioned to scale globally, and we are thrilled to support them on this journey.”

