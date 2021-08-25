PC market growth continues despite ongoing shortages

Shipments in Western Europe increased by 3% in Q2 to hit 150m units Print Print Trade

PC shipments in Western Europe hit 150 million units during Q2 2021, the latest data from Canalys has revealed, with the segment growing 3% year on year.

According to the market research firm, ‘post-Covid’ demand in 2021 has been stable thanks to lockdown-enforced lifestyle changes taking on a permanent role in people’s lives. However, shortages of key components remain a problem, limiting vendor’s orders and growth potential.

The 3% increase marks a return to a more modest figure after four consecutive quarters of stellar growth, Canalys said. However, it also noted that Q2 2020 was a “phenomenal” quarter and the first to show the Covid-accelerated spike in demand, meaning that 3% is still impressive in the circumstances.

advertisement





“Demand is still strong. Western Europe has emerged into a post-Covid ‘new normal’, a rapidly digitalising world, as shown by the robust shipment numbers,” said Trang Pham, Research Analyst at Canalys. “Had supply issues been resolved, we could have seen even higher growth in the PC market.”

Lenovo led the market for the third consecutive quarter, shipping 4.1 million units and securing a 27% share, the data revealed. HP came in second, having shipped 3.7 million units (24% share), while Dell, Acer and Apple completed the top five, with market shares of 14%, 10% and 9% respectively.

“In a time of high demand and short supply, vendors can secure market share by fulfilling orders more quickly,” Pham explained. “Lenovo’s global leading market position gave it greater bargaining power with suppliers, allowing it to fulfill orders faster than its competitors, especially in Western Europe.

“Previous leader HP, in comparison, was unable to maintain the required balance between the US and Europe, which resulted in the vendor losing its top spot in Western Europe.”

Canalys also found that tablet shipments in Western Europe grew by 18%, with 7.9 million units shipped, as the devices take on a more expansive role in people’s working lives. Apple continued to top the segment, growing its shipments by 73% in Q2 2021, while Lenovo came second with a 20% share and jump of 87%. Samsung, Huawei and Amazon all saw shipment declines.

“Tablets are no longer just devices for entertainment but have emerged as cheaper alternatives to PCs for remote working and learning, and are especially popular among students with basic needs,” Pham added.

Canalys noted that that the second quarter in Western Europe’s PC market is usually weaker – and the trend this year is no exception.

“Many workers have now been asked to return to the office, students have been attending classes since early March and social gatherings are once again popular,” said Ben Stanton, Canalys research manager.

“Overall, the economic recovery looks promising in Western Europe. Demand for PC products is still growing, but unlikely to skyrocket again without another catalyst as strong as the 2020 pandemic’s digital acceleration.”

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?