Paul Allen remembered and Monaco’s 5G experiment

The Microsoft co-founder profiled and more from this week's headlines Print Print Radio

On this week’s show Niall and Dusty recount the achievements of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, Huawei tries to wow us with a new smartphone and the nation cries out for e-voting.

In other news, Monaco Telecom has just completed a live trial of 5G and CEO Martin Péronnet fills us in on what is all about.

