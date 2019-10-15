Patreon to create 30 jobs in new Dublin office

Crowdfunding platform establishes European base

Patreon, the membership and payment platform for independent artists, plans to establish its new European headquarters in Dublin.

Over the next two years, the company intends to create 30 new Dublin jobs within its product, engineering and general administrative teams.

The company is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“Establishing Patreon’s European headquarters in Dublin marks an exciting milestone as we expand our global presence,” said Sandra McDevitt, SVP, People at Patreon.

“Building off of our recently opened office in Porto, Portugal, the roles for Dublin team will focus on Product, Engineering and general administrative positions, enabling us to build on our products and services to meet the needs of our growing creator and patron base.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: “I recently met with Sam Yam, co-founder and CTO and the team at the company’s HQ in San Francisco where we discussed their plans for the international expansion of Patreon. Its European HQ in Dublin will be an important centre to grow and serve their customer base within Europe and a place where Patreon can access the talent it requires to expand.”

TechCentral Reporters