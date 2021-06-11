Paradyn secures €2.8m in managed IT security deals

Paradyn, Ireland’s only end-to-end IT and communications service provider, has won €2.8 million in new IT security contracts with local authorities across Ireland over the past year. With an increased need for comprehensive cybersecurity protection for local authority staff and citizens accessing online public services, Paradyn has secured new and enhanced contracts with 14 local authorities across Ireland.

The provider has seen a significant increase in demand for services such as managed firewall, security event monitoring and alerting, integrated network and endpoint security, and security operation centre (SOC) as-a-service.

Paradyn has also launched a new service based on CIS Critical Security Controls, which allows them to deliver a recommended set of actions for improved cyber defence for local authorities that are based on global best practice guidelines. Five local authorities have signed up for this service with combined deal values of over €150,000.

The new and enhanced security offerings from Paradyn have helped to allow secure remote working for local authority staff, vastly improved e-mail and Web defence, provided proactive and reactive support for IT problems, reduced cyber-attacks, and enhanced protection of citizen data.

By leveraging Paradyn’s expertise in managed IT services, local authorities have also been able to free up their time to focus on key administration and governance tasks, thus allowing them to provide better and more efficient services to citizens. It also mitigates security risks and reduces network downtime, meaning employees and citizens availing of public IT services, such as library or council office Wi-Fi hotspots, can enjoy a safe and secure user experience.

Last year, Paradyn designed and built an SOC in Cork to monitor, alert and remediate security threats for customers in real-time. Additionally, it also established a TotalView Centre as a response to the significant increase in malicious threats being faced by Irish organisations during the pandemic, particularly with the shift to remote working.

“It’s reassuring to see that so many local authorities across Ireland are investing in proactive and integrated security defences to protect their systems, data and people,” said Cillian McCarthy, CEO, Paradyn. “With remote working and online self-service options for the public becoming so important over the past 12 months, local authorities understood that they needed to considerably improve the security protection they offer both staff and citizens.

“We’re delighted that so many local authorities have turned to Paradyn to gain a more proactive and holistic approach to cybersecurity, particularly for CIS Controls which allows them to benchmark their security capabilities against global best practices.

“Over the years we have worked with many local authorities across Ireland, we value their partnerships and always deliver services that match their evolving needs. Our specialist expertise allows us to deliver high-quality managed security services, especially as we face increased security challenges due to changing ways of working and the move to online public services.”

TechCentral Reporters