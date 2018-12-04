Paradyn enables mobile working in €150k deal with Flow Technology

Engineering firm enjoy end-to-end comms solution Print Print Trade

Paradyn has implemented a full IT network and system upgrade for process engineering firm Flow Technology valued at €150,000.

Paradyn designed and implemented a full network and IT system upgrade including a new on-site IT command centre where all of Flow Technology’s IT is centrally controlled. This included a secure, confidential network along with wireless broadband with failover to fixed line broadband. Paradyn also installed a cloud-based solution, so that staff can now work between Flow Technology’s two sites – from home and on the road, thus facilitating mobile working.

“The value of this integrated solution for Flow Technology is that our engineers can see all elements of Flow Technology’s IT, security, communications and network infrastructure,” said Cillian McCarthy, CEO, Paradyn. “This means fast resolution times – 90% of faults get fixed during the first-call, significantly less time spent managing IT and a higher return on Flow Technology’s investment on IT and communications systems.

“Our engineers monitor all aspects of Flow Technology’s infrastructure from our operations centre, our solution also means that Flow Technology’s employees are spending less time on IT management which increases efficiency while also improving security.”

Kevin Whooley, managing director, Flow Technology, said: “Following the tendering process, we knew that Paradyn was the right fit for us as they were capable of manage the entire setup from desktops, to servers to phones to connectivity. The new solution has provided us with an infrastructure that enables mobile working, improves IT reliability and maintains the highest level of security which improves our business performance.

“For us to serve the needs of Flow Technology’s customers and realise our growth targets we needed a secure, reliable, integrated IT infrastructure. Mobile working and security were key elements of the new infrastructure requirements. A large proportion of our customer base are multinationals, making robust information security a critical prerequisite to working with them. The improved mobility capability provides our onsite installation teams, some who are based permanently on customer sites, the ability to work remotely more efficiently and improves communication with our office-based teams and our customers.

“The investment in the system will pay for itself as little as four years, if not less.”

TechCentral Reporters