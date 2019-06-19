Pace of digital change still too fast for some organisations

TechBeat survey looks for insights from Ireland's IT pros

Technology is disrupting organisations, products and markets in ways never seen before. The relentless focus on digital transformation and 24/7 service delivery is challenging businesses to adapt to a world that relies on constant innovation to improve the customer experience.

From talent acquisition and skills development, through to technology partnerships, automation and regulatory requirements, there are a lot of factors to be considered.

TechBeat, in association with Expleo, is looking for insights from Ireland’s technology professionals to understand how organisations in Ireland are managing their digital journeys. It will also look at the latest developments in this fast changing area, including the rise of process automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

To be in with a chance to win a luxury weekend for two at Kelly’s Resort Hotel, Rosslare Strand, go to techpro.ie/survey.

Full results and expert analysis will be presented in TechPro’s September edition and on TechCentral.ie.