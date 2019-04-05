Oxford Global Resources celebrate 25 years in Cork with 25 new jobs

Global recruiting and consulting company Oxford Global Resources, a division of ASGN, today announced that it will fill 25 new jobs in 2019. As part of the company’s celebration of 25 years at its European Headquarters in Cork.

Oxford vice president of European operations Denis Carroll said: “In 1994, we started with four employees in Cork; today we have 129 and are still growing. Our 25th anniversary milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Cork team as well as the fantastic local resources. We are excited to expand our team here further, which will lead to our goal of doubling our European business over the next five years. These new vital roles will match highly skilled and hard-to-find talent with the right projects for our valued clients worldwide.”

ASGN president Ted Hanson added: “Oxford is committed to delivering the very best talent globally and the European headquarters in Cork is an integral part of that. Today’s announcement is a testament to not only our fantastic team on the ground, but also the continued support of key local stakeholders such as the IDA.”

Oxford focuses on connecting organisations with senior-level talent in information technology, life sciences, and engineering. It has more than 850 employees across 25 offices worldwide.

TechCentral Reporters