Otter.ai launches virtual events collaboration service

Otter.ai has launched a new virtual events collaboration service: Otter for Events.

Through the service, organisers and hosts can create a hub of rich, shareable content, as well as simultaneous sessions in multi-track virtual or in-person events.

Event hosts can transcribe multiple sessions at once, enabling attendees to access Otter Live Notes from all sessions.

Using the public and private groups feature, organisers can then share highlighted summaries and full speaker transcripts with the audiences, which boosts audience engagement to include those unable to attend.

The company added that attendees can engage with events on their own terms, through the ability to highlight and comment in real-time, and the rewindor keyword search functions.

Otter for Events is now included as a feature for Otter for Teams customers, at no additional cost. The self-service, turnkey offering, does not require any deep technical knowhow to set up or use. A premium version of Otter for Events is available for much larger enterprise-level virtual or in-person events.

“More and more organisations are shifting their attention to webinars or online events in response to Covid-19, creating a significant challenge in capturing accurate transcripts of huge amounts of audio and video content,” said Sam Liang, CEO, and founder of Otter.ai.

“Yet such events are also centrally built around providing learnings. Otter.ai’s collaboration service enables organizations to generate transcripts, highlight critical insights that can be shared easily and quickly with event attendees, and boost sponsor revenue with posted transcripts that expand reach through sharing and SEO as Google crawls the Web.”

