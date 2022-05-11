Organisations differ on where responsibility for data protection lies – survey Rubrik survey exposes gaps in management strategies ahead of Zero Trust Summit Pro

Two thirds of IT professionals agree data protection and recovery should be the preserve of their departments, with only a minority agreeing that senior leadership and c-suite executives also have a role to play, according to a survey from TechCentral.ie in association with Rubrik.

The survey, released in advance of the Zero Trust Summit on 19 May at the Marker Hotel. Found that 30% of respondents agreed senior leadership had a role to play in data protection and recovery, while 24% said responsibility stretched all the way to c-suite level.

“It’s not surprising that organisations are split when it comes to data protection. IT departments might look at it from a technical perspective, executives from a governance perspective, and managing directors might even take it on themselves,” said Niall Kitson, editor of TechCentral.ie.

“This leaves a serious issue of knowledge gaps and finger pointing in the event of a cyber attack. Organisations need clarity on roles and responsibilities yet our survey shows an alarming lack of uniformity.”

Other findings from the survey will be discussed at the Zero Trust Summit. Based on the theme of ‘readiness for real world data security’ a panel of industry experts will discuss the evolving technologies and strategies for dealing with threats to organisation’s data assets.

Other speakers include John McCleverty, country manager for Ireland, Rubrik; Des Ryan, director of solutions and director of cyber security, Microsoft; Matt Ford, security pre-sales specialist, Palo Alto Networks; Kontex managing director Patrick O’Callaghan and senior security architect Olga Short; Don Reynolds, head of special projects, CRH; and Louise Mahon, cyber security services manager, CIE.

For more information visit zerotrustsummit.ie.