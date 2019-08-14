Opus Fund Services to create 100 jobs in Wexford

Company establishes heads to Enniscorthy for second Irish site Print Print Jobs

Opus Fund Services has announced plans to expand its operations in Ireland.

The global fund administrator has set its sights on Enniscorthy, Co Wexford for its second Irish office. The expansion will involve the creation of 100 jobs over a five-year period and is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

It will require experienced financial service professional and qualified accountants with a working knowledge of fund accounting or financial reporting.

The Bermuda-based company already has a presence in Ireland, its European headquarters is in Dublin.

Paul Kehoe, Minister of State at the Departments of An Taoiseach & Defence, said: “This represents a significant endorsement of not only Enniscorthy, but Wexford and the South East region. The fact too that Opus Funds Services is expanding beyond Dublin signals a vote of real confidence in the South East.”

TechCentral Reporters