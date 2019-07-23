OpenSky partners with UiPath to help Irish public sector leverage robotic process automation

OpenSky has partnered with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company to design, develop and implement robotic process automation (RPA) solutions for public sector bodies and government agencies.

The collaboration will help Irish public sector organisations to enhance the citizen experience by making services more accessible via online portals and digital touchpoints.

UiPath’s Enterprise RPA Platform is an end-to-end, high-performance solution that facilitates robotic process automation. OpenSky will customise, implement and support it within Irish public sector organisations to create digital, integrated ecosystems; helping to save time and expense, and improving data quality and compliance.

OpenSky has delivered major projects for leading government organisations which impact 2.5 million people every day. Its new partnership with UiPath ties in with the company’s wider plans to maintain revenue growth, increase staff numbers and expand further in international markets.

“UiPath is helping us to innovate and deliver cutting edge solutions for our clients. We pride ourselves on bringing valuable technology to the market that makes an impact for government organisations, not only for those who work within these organisations but for Irish citizens as well,@ said Michael Cronin, managing director, OpenSky.

“Together with UiPath, we are enabling government digital strategy to produce successful outcomes, transform the way in which they work and improve access to services for the general public. Through automation and RPA technologies, we can boost productivity, experience and satisfaction for everyone involved.”

Jan Ursi, VP of partnerships for EMEA at UiPath, said: “Via this partnership, we get to witness technology at work bringing more efficiency to the public sector and freeing up critical human resources that can better focus on increasing citizen experience and ultimately channel their efforts on making our cities a better place to live.”

UiPath has a 400,000-strong developer community and a customer base of more than 2,800 customers, including 50% of the top 20 Fortune Global 500 companies.



TechCentral Reporters