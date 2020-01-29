OpenSky appoints Darren Clarke as head of customer success

Role was created in response to growing demand for specialist digital transformation services

OpenSky, the gov-tech transformation specialist that provides automated solutions to public sector bodies, has appointed Darren Clarke as its head of customer success.

Clarke boasts over 20 years’ experience in business development and stakeholder management from the financial services to the position. The role was created in response to the growing demand among public sector organisations and large private enterprises for its specialist digital transformation services.

Clarke will be responsible for delivering business growth, enabled by key stakeholder engagement, and will spearhead account management and customer success strategies as Open Sky expands its services into new markets, including financial services.

According to the company, Clarke will use his experience to ensure clients’ business problems are met with cutting-edge solutions such as Microsoft Dynamics, robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are leveraging the power of cutting-edge technologies, such as RPA and AI, to improve the way governments engage with their citizens,” said Michael Cronin, managing director, OpenSky. “As we continue to innovate and expand our services, we need to engage with customers and develop solutions that meet their needs.”

Clarke was the previous head of client relations for DST Systems and held management and business development positions in the Pension Protection Fund, UK and Irish Life.

Cronin said: “Darren has a long track record of client engagement and achieving successful business outcomes. His broad knowledge of IT consultancy and implementation will enable us to achieve the best outcomes for our customers and create more smart cities across Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters