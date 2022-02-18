Online spending within Ireland jumps 41% as more consumers shop local PayPal study finds spend was higher on websites in Ireland versus international sites Life

Online spending within Ireland has increased by 41%, PayPal research has found. Irish consumers spent on average €503 at websites based in Ireland in 2021, rising from the €357 average the previous year.

According to the Retail Trends & Spends Study, average spend on websites within Ireland was also more than the average spend on international sites, where the average spend was €329.

More the 1,000 students participated in the study, which found female respondents spent considerably more at Irish websites, estimating an annual spend of €534 (compared to €351 spent by male respondents).

advertisement





Wicklow consumers spent the most at websites in Ireland, with an average of €972, while Carlow came in second place (€915), followed by Meath (€819).

When it came to spending on websites outside of Ireland, over three quarters (79%) of consumers spent online internationally last year, with people from Carlow spending the most with an average of €678. This was followed by Wicklow (€561), Offaly (€508), Longford (€450) and Kildare (€425).

The most popular non-Irish destinations to buy from are the UK (74%), Europe outside of the UK (48%) and China (28%). Some 16% of respondents bought from websites in the US.

The study showcased the increasing appetite for online shopping, with 62% of Irish people revealing they plan to shop online more this year. In fact, almost half (49%) agreed they would do all their shopping online if they could, equating to 1.7 million adults. Those aged 25-34 are most keen on this idea (54%), in comparison to the near quarter (24%) of over 55s who said they would do all their shopping online if they could.

It also found that 56% of Irish adults said the pandemic permanently changed the way they pay for products and services, with almost three quarters (73%) preferring cashless transactions. Digital seems to be the preferred route as, 72% of respondents indicated they prefer digital payment methods (such as paying with their smartphone), while 71% like contactless checkouts (such as self-service tills).

“It’s great to see how Irish people are prioritising their online spending on Irish businesses. Regardless of where we buy from though, it’s clear that online shopping has become a critical convenience for Irish people, not only during the pandemic but as part of our regular, busy lives,” said Maeve Dorman, senior vice president at PayPal.

“There is a real opportunity for online retailers to make a difference,” Maeve Dorman continues, “but businesses need to have an e-commerce platform in place that can meet their customers’ needs, wherever they are – online, on the go, or in-store. With a range of solutions designed to capitalise on the increasing reliance on digital spending and help serve the needs of Irish businesses, whether just getting started with e-commerce or already a thriving business, PayPal is here to help.”

TechCentral Reporters