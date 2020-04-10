Online gift voucher gives retail SMEs working capital during the crisis

Retail businesses under pressure from the Covid-19 crisis can avail of an online tool to sell vouchers for future purchases.

Available to SMEs at no cost, the GiftVoucher system allows supporters and customers of retail businesses to buy vouchers which can be redeemed throughout the crisis, providing instant cash flow for products and services in the future.

Retailers can also choose to promote or discount their vouchers to bring in revenue.

Developed by eosDublin, the software solution includes a sales dashboard with real-time sales, drill-down monthly reports and an ability to forecast incoming redemptions. It can also be used to track performance, redemption and refund ratios.

In 2019, the eosDublin team linked up with Europechain and the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) to deliver an all-Ireland voucher that can be redeemed at any of the 3000+ members of the RAI. The team achieved a world-first – a universal voucher platform powered by Blockchain technology.

“If you are a small retail business you most certainly may have an online presence, but you may not have an e-commerce solution or indeed any online way to sell vouchers for future goods,” said Adam Bouktila, of Europechain.

“Our GiftVoucher system is easy-to-use: retail outlets create their account, add their business logo the system provides them with a secure e-commerce page which they can direct their customers to from all their online channels. To support our SMEs during this global pandemic, we are offering our service Free of Charge for the next 90 days–in hopes that the platform will generate some much-needed cash flow to keep the SMEs afloat.”

TechCentral Reporters