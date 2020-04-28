Online food platform brings producers from idea to market

An online food programme from the Local Enterprise Offices is set to boost the number of Irish food start-ups.

The Digital School of Food is the first of its kind in Europe and gives food entrepreneurs expert advice and guidance, from their home, office or kitchen.

The School was piloted in the Dublin region with Enterprise Ireland and Bord Bia and is now available nationwide to qualifying applicants. Run by the Local Enterprise Offices, the e-learning initiative brings food producers from idea right through to start-up and growth stages.

The programme includes contributions from trade buyers in Supervalu, Musgraves and Spar along with the likes of Domini Kemp of ITSA Food Group and food producers who have been through the system.

Chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices Oisin Geoghegan said: “Irish food is renowned the world over and we enjoy an enviable reputation for high quality food production. It is important that we continue to cultivate new food entrepreneurs and start-ups, particularly during these challenging times.

“The Digital School of Food is an excellent first step for anyone with an idea to establish a food production business. It will help them mould that idea to bring it to the next stage. This is particularly significant now, with many potential entrepreneurs at home, they can access this programme from anywhere.

“Starting a food business can be straightforward but growing it can be challenging. The Local Enterprise Offices are there to support those who take the programme. Following completion, participants can move on to more advanced programmes such as Food Starter and Food Academy, as well as further supports such as management development and assistance in raising funding for their small business. The Digital School of Food is a game changer for food entrepreneurs and will enable aspiring entrepreneurs to learn best practice in setting up a food business.”

For more information visit www.digitalschooloffood.ie