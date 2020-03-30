Olive Group’s virtual tutor to retrain staff during lockdown

Remote training platform to ensure upskilling efforts unaffected by pandemic

Olive Group has launched My Virtual Tutor, an online training platform to help organisations address coronavirus concerns.

As coronavirus restrictions put an end to face-to-face training, many organisations are struggling to train staff. Others are facing the challenge of ensuring workers are not putting their business at increased cyber-risk by working from home.

Olive Group’s online training courses are custom-built to help businesses on-board, train and upskill staff. The company said it uses advanced technologies to produce engaging, accredited digital courses tailored for learners.

My Virtual Tutor represents a €5 million research and development investment by the Irish-founded educational technology company.

“The educational technology movement extends far beyond the current crisis,” said Brendan Kavanagh, founder and CEO, Olive Group.

“Organisations are turning to e-learning en masse, as it is a time-efficient way to train employees; and by using engaging, immersive technologies such as virtual reality, it helps them to retain key information that they can apply on-the-job.

“The entire planet is looking forward to things returning to normal as soon as possible and we are no different. When it does, businesses will inevitably need to recruit more staff and upskill existing members of their team. We look forward to supporting this and helping the world’s economies get back on track by ensuring businesses have the best-trained people steering them towards prosperity once again.”

To help healthcare workers access the latest information regarding infection control, Olive Group is offering free and unrestricted access to its infection control hand hygiene course to any healthcare worker who wishes to avail of it.

“Like everyone else in Ireland, we were amazed to learn of the overwhelming response to the call for healthcare workers,” added Kavanagh. “These people are putting themselves at risk by volunteering to go on the front line to tackle this virus and we would like to do everything we can to help protect them by offering our infection control training courses for free.”

