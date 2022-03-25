Olive Group lands education management deal with Jaguar Land Rover Deal to provide 30,000 staff with access to experiences and training courses Trade

Virtual learning environment developer Olive Group has completed a deal with Jaguar Land Rover to provide access to training experiences and courses to more than 30,000 UK staff via its MyConnect platform.

Staff at the car-maker will have access to material outside of the company for their own interests and upskilling, which ultimately will benefit the company.

“Previously Jaguar Land Rover had a training fund allocation per year to spend on their personal development outside of work, for each employee,” said CEO of Olive Group Brendan Kavanagh. “As beneficial as this incentive is to employees, the process was not accessible through any online application. Historically, employees had to visit offices onsite to discuss and book courses and this resorted in low take up of scheme.

“At Olive, we were delighted to be able to propose an automated standalone platform where people can browse and book courses through a website. This will revolutionise Jaguar Land Rover’s staff access to the training, with our high-quality tech helping their ability to manage suppliers, book courses, and various other innovative features.

“We are pleased to start 2022 on such a strong footing and are looking forward to expanding our customer base throughout the year, so that more people have the ability to benefit from online accredited training and learning courses.”

