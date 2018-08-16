Office 365: A guide to the updates

Office 365 subscribers always have the latest version of Microsoft Office—currently Office 2016. They also get more frequent software updates than those who have purchased Office 2016 without a subscription, which means subscribers have access to the latest features, security patches and bug fixes. But it can be hard to keep track of the changes in each update and know when they’re available. We’re doing this for you, so you don’t have to.

Following are key updates to Office 365 for Windows since Office 2016 was released in September 2015—all the 2017 updates and the most important ones from 2016 and late 2015, with the latest releases shown first. We will add info about new updates as they are rolled out.

Version 1807 (Build 10325.20118)

Release date: 14 August 2018

This security update fixes vulnerabilities in Access, Excel, Outlook, and the entire Office suite. In Access there’s a fix for a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2018-8312), in Outlook there is an update for Microsoft Office Defence in Depth (ADV180021), and in the Office suite, there’s a fix for an information disclosure vulnerability (CVE-2018-8378). Excel gets three security fixes: two remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2018-8375 and CVE-2018-8379), and an information disclosure vulnerability (CVE-2018-8382).

What IT needs to know: Because this is a security update, it should be applied soon. Over the next few days, check for reports about problematic issues, and if all seems well, apply the update.

Get more info about Version 1807 (Build 10325.20118).

Version 1806 (Build 10228.20104)

Release date: July 10, 2018

This security update fixes three vulnerabilities: a Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Use After Free Vulnerability in Access, a Microsoft Office Tampering Vulnerability in Outlook, and a Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability for the entire Office suite.

What IT needs to know: Because this is a security update, it should be applied soon. Over the next few days, check for reports about problematic issues, and if all seems well, apply the update.

Get more info about Version 1806 (Build 10228.20104).

Version 1806 (Build 10228.20080)

Release date: June 25, 2018

This non-security update gives Office a variety of new features. In Excel, you can use Ctrl-A to select text in a cell or the formula bar. There is also improved support for emojis and other complex characters. In PowerPoint, you can title your slides using a pen, and Project keeps a running list of where you’ve saved other projects. The way in which you create recurring appointments in Outlook has been tweaked—“End by” rather than “No end date” is now the default setting. Visio gets more stencils and more icons. And support for Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs) has been added to Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Get more info about Version 1806 (Build 10228.20080)

Version 1805 (Build 9330.2118)

Release date: June 12, 2018

This release has on several security updates and two non-security fixes. Two security holes are fixed in Excel: a Microsoft Excel Information Disclosure Vulnerability and a Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability. One security hole is fixed in Outlook: a Microsoft Outlook Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability.

In addition, a non-security issue has been fixed in Outlook in which an application calling the MAPI API could result in a crash. In Project, a non-security issue has been fixed in which users are blocked from saving a subproject when working with them through the context of a master project.

What IT needs to know: Because this is a security update, it should be applied soon. Over the next few days, check for reports about problematic issues, and if all seems well, apply the update.

Get more info about Version 1805 (Build 9330.2118)

