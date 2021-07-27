Nursing home residents stay connected with ResHub

Oaklodge Nursing Home and Beaufort Day Care Centre trial mobile wellness platform

An innovative software platform that aims to improve resident wellbeing by facilitating improved communication between residents, their families, and nursing home staff, ResHub, is being piloted by two Irish nursing homes – Oaklodge Nursing Home and Beaufort Day Care Centre.

The ResHub platform has been developed by Health Innovation Hub Ireland and researchers at Trinity College Dublin and UCC in response to research which found that when older care home residents actively participate in managing their own wellness, they remain more socially engaged and empowered to live a longer and more fulfilling life.

The platform, which is available on android or iOS devices, was recently named as health category winner at the EU social impact start-up competition, Impact Shakers. It is designed around the premise of relationship centred care and was developed to benefit not only residents, but their families, staff, and care organisation leaders, delivering a connected and engaged experience for all.

The technology enables user friendly connectivity between residents, staff, family, and services, allowing users to communicate with each other easily by video and text messaging. They can organise and schedule visits, book activities, pay bills and give feedback to care providers. This new tool directly enhances the daily lives of residents and improves health outcomes while also driving operational efficiencies for nursing homes.

“The vision of ResHub is to help older residents have a more connected experience, which in turn enhances their daily wellness and quality of life,” said ResHub co-founder Sean McLoughlin. “ResHub is about person centred care. It aims to optimise the social, information, and process relationships between residents, families, and staff. It ultimately enhances resident wellbeing while also driving operational efficiencies for providers.”

Diarmuid Ó Dálaigh, owner of Oaklodge Nursing Home, said: “Our focus is on enhancing the quality of life of our residents and we have been exploring all kinds of ways of doing this. The ResHub platform breaks down all barriers and ensures connectivity between residents, family, and staff at all times. We have been trialling the software in conjunction with Health Innovation Hub Ireland and researchers at UCC who are monitoring outcomes and we are incredibly happy with the results. We plan to keep using the platform going forward as its various functions are rolled out.”

ResHub has a range of benefits for residents, family, and staff. It helps reduce the risk of social isolation for residents and promotes active daily living; maintains strong family relationships; helps residents feel informed and connected to daily community life; boosts independence and self-advocacy; empowers residents to give feedback on their wellness and satisfaction; and ultimately enhances their wellness and health outcomes.

It allows families to plan visits easily, receive regular updates, maintain strong family relationships, and have full transparency and connectivity to care home community life. Staff also benefit as the platform allows them to digitise workflows across the resident’s daily life, gives them access to resident information at their fingertips enabling them to spend more meaningful time with residents in their care.

McLoughlin added: “ResHub is backed by research and designed by people who understand healthcare. We aim to help older adults age successfully with a sense of inclusion, dignity and empowerment and we were absolutely thrilled to win the health category at the recent Impact Shakers Awards, recognising the social impact of our vision here at ResHub.”

ResHub is a SaaS technology platform for residential care providers, designed in collaboration with Dr Joan Cahill, from Trinity College Dublin, with continued ongoing research with University College Cork.

TechCentral Reporters