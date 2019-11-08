Novosco delivers major IT project for Windsor Motors

The €150,000 project saw Windsor migrate to the cloud Print Print Trade

Novosco has delivered a major IT project for car dealer group Windsor Motors.

The project – valued at over €150,000 – involved supporting Windsor Motors’ transition to the cloud and migrating its mail from a traditional server to Microsoft Office 365. As part of the service, the company’s IT hardware and the virtualisation of its network have both been refreshed.

James Kelly, enterprise sales manager, Novosco, said: “We are working closely with Windsor Motors to support them to make the transition to the cloud, with benefits including the ability to use Microsoft Office 365, bringing improved communication between the whole team, as well as improved productivity through a range of tools, including being able to use Office anywhere, from any device. This work will also support Windsor Motors’ ongoing expansion.”

“We have worked with Novosco for many years and were delighted to work with them on this latest contract. IT is a central part of our operations and Novosco’s expertise in cloud and managed services has added considerable value to us and enabled us to improve productivity and increase efficiency,” said Enda Martin, head of IT at Windsor Motors.

Windsor Motors has around 300 IT users across its headquarters and dealerships in Dublin, Galway, Meath and Wicklow. This number is expected to grow this year when it opens its 17th location. Its involvement with Novosco has enabled the company to be more agile as it expands. It has been supplying new and used cars since 1964 and boasts a 300-strong workforce.

Novosco is an IT infrastructure and managed services company, founded and headquartered in Ireland. Part of the multi-national Cancom Group, the company employs 300 people and has offices in Dublin, Belfast and Manchester.

TechCentral Reporters